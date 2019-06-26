Full Year 2019 ARQ Group Ltd Guidance Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Arq Group Limited Investor Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Mercer, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Martin Mercer - Arq Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. My name is Martin Mercer, I'm the CEO of Arq Group. With me is Fraser Bearsley, our CFO. So the purpose of the call this morning is to provide an update on our outlook for the year and also to provide guidance because you'll remember that at the start of the year, we declined to provide guidance given the significant uncertainty around a large part of our business.



Several things have changed. Now the contribution from what we described as noncore is now much clearer with the sale of TPP and the clarity we now have from the large customer. So we're in a position to be able to more confidently forecast the contribution from what we described as noncore. And then in addition, the first half for core has been quite disappointing, and that has a significant impact