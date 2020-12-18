Dec 18, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Webcentral Group Extraordinary General Meeting. I would now like to hand conference to your first speaker for today, Mr. Joe Gangi. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Joseph Gangi - Webcentral Group Limited - Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joe Gangi, and I'm the Chairman of Webcentral Group Limited. Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



While this online format may be familiar to some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes a little later.



I also encourage you to download the online portal guide from Webcentral Group Limited's