Nov 02, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Webcentral Group Limited Extraordinary General Meeting 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Joe Gangi, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Joseph Gangi - Webcentral Group Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joe Gangi, and I'm the Chairman of Webcentral Group Limited. Today, we are pleased to welcome those who are participating online through our



virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



While this online format may be familiar to some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes a little later. I also encourage you to download the online portal guide from Webcentral Group Limited's website if you haven't already