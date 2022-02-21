Feb 21, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, and welcome to Webcentral's First Half of Financial Year 2022 Investor Results Webinar. From the company today, we have Joe Demase, the CEO; and CFO, Glen Dymond. I'll hand it over to Joe shortly to go through the presentation with Glen. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand it over to Joe to get started. Thanks very much. .
Joseph Demase - Webcentral Limited - MD & Director
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to I guess, our Webcentral's first investor presentation that we've done as a, I guess, a merged entity since completing that merger late last year. We me I have our CFO, Glen Dymond. And so I think we just -- we'll get started with the presentation.
Look, it's certainly been interesting if I talk sort of to the landscape of the last 6 months. We've -- we're Melbourne base. So we sort of looked the I guess, the conditions of COVID 12 months ago. And then in that first 6 months -- the first 6 months of this year has obviously been COVID for both Melbourne and Sydney, which the previous year, we're
Half Year 2022 Webcentral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...