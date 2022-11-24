Webcentral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Joseph Gangi - Webcentral Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joe Gangi, and I'm the Chairman of Webcentral Limited. Today's meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, in person and online, and we're very pleased to welcome all our shareholders who are here in person and those participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



While this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes a little later. I also encourage you to download the online portal guide from Webcentral Limited's website if you haven't already done so. If we experience any technical issues that impact the meeting, I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further with you. If this isn't