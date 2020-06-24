Maple Leaf Foods Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

William Geoffrey Beattie - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. My name is Geoff Beattie, Chair of the Board of Maple Leaf Foods. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Joining me on our audio webcast today are Michael McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods; and Suzanne Hathaway, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In addition to Michael and myself, the other members of your Board of Directors, including Bill Aziz, Ron Close, Jean Fraser, Tim Hockey, John Lederer, Kate Lemon, Jonathan McCain and Carol Stephenson are also participating in the meeting.



In ordinary circumstances, we would have hosted our AGM earlier this spring at our corporate headquarters in Mississauga, but these are not ordinary times. In the interest of public safety, we made the decision in the early days of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to shift our AGM and move to a virtual-only format. As an essential service, we have been vigilant in our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,