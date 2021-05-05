Maple Leaf Foods Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

William Geoffrey Beattie - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Geoff Beattie, Chair of the Board of Maple Leaf Foods, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Joining me on our audio webcast today are Michael McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods; and Suzanne Hathaway, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary as well as other members of your Board of Directors, including Bill Aziz, Ron Close, Jean Fraser, Tim Hockey, Kay Lemon, Jonathan McCain and Carol Stephenson.



I would also like to take a moment to recognize John Lederer. John, who joined the Board in 2016, is retiring from the Board this year. During his tenure, he has been an incredibly valuable member of the Board. And while we will miss him around the boardroom table at Maple Leaf, we wish him all the best and look forward to staying in touch.



It is hard to believe that it's been almost a year since our first virtual AGM, yet here we are hosting our second virtual meeting.