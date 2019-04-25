Q1 2019 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. We will be discussing our financial and operating performance for the first quarter, and this will be followed by an update on the near-term outlook as we see it.



But before I commence the review, let me remind all of you that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying these risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in our disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at