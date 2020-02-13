Q4 2019 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited fourth quarter earnings conference call and webcast.



Murray K. Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Welcome all to our Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. We'll be discussing our year-end financial and operating performance for fiscal 2019, which will include the fourth quarter results. And then this will be followed by an update on our business plan and outlook for 2020 as we see it.



So before I commence the review, however, I would remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual facts may differ materially.



Further information identifying all of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at