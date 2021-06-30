Jun 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited Investor Update Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, CEO and President. Please go ahead, sir.



Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning all. Well, as most of you likely have noticed over the last little bit, we've been pretty active here at the corporate office of Mullen Group with the announcement of 3 quality transactions in the last couple of weeks. So I guess my opening comment is who said COVID slows us down. But this morning, I'm going to speak about our announcement that we announced, the acquisition of QuadExpress, a U.S.-based non-asset 3PL service provider, which is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.



But before I get started, I want to send my regards from our legal counsel and remind our listeners that this