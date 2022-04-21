Q1 2022 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, CEO and President. Please go ahead.



Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call.



Once again, we'll provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of our first quarter financial results. We'll discuss the main drivers impacting operating performance, our expectations for the year, and we will close with a Q&A session.



Before I commence today's review, I'm always reminded, but I need to remind you that everyone that the presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially.