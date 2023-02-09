Q4 2022 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Ltd. Year-end and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.



Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, President & Senior Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. Before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. Please, for further information that is identifying these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, take a look at the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at www.mullen-group.com.



So with me this morning, I have our executive team