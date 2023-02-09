Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Ltd. Year-end and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.
Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, President & Senior Executive Officer
Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. Before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. Please, for further information that is identifying these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, take a look at the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at www.mullen-group.com.
So with me this morning, I have our executive team
Q4 2022 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...