Milestone Scientific Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

2020 Milestone Scientific Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. Please go ahead, sir.



Leonard A. Osser - Milestone Scientific Inc. - Founder, Interim CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Milestone Scientific, Inc. I am Leonard Osser, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Milestone Scientific. It is my pleasure to welcome you here today for this meeting, and to introduce Ms. Leslie Bernhard, our Chairman of the Board.



Leslie Bernhard - Milestone Scientific Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Leonard, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We're excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders. We have stockholders attending via the web portal. As is our custom, we will