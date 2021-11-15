Q3 2021 Milestone Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Milestone Scientific Third Quarter 2021 Business Update call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Waldman with Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining Milestone Scientific's third quarter 2021 financial results conference call. On the call with us today are Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer; and Keisha Harcum, Controller of Milestone Scientific. The company issued a press release today, Monday, November 15, containing third quarter 2021 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.



The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Before