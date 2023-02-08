Feb 08, 2023 / 06:45PM GMT
Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Moderator
Welcome back, everyone. What a great day we've had here at the Emerging Growth Conference, and let's continue.
Next we have Mammoth Resources Corp. It trades on the OTC Pink sheets under the symbol MMMRF and on the TSXV under the symbol MTH. And it's a precious metal mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and defining precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining-friendly jurisdictions in the Americas.
The company holds an interest in the 5,333-hectare Tenoriba gold property located in the Sierra Madre Precious Metal Belt in southwestern Chihuahua State of Mexico. Please welcome its President and CEO, Thomas Atkins. Welcome, Thomas.
Thomas Atkins - Mammoth Resources Corp. - President & CEO
Thank you, Ana, and thank you for those that are attending. It's a great privilege to be here and to be able to present Mammoth to you.
I'm going to start out with a couple of little housekeeping things, forward-looking statement. I'm not going to show a forward-looking
Mammoth Resources Corp at Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...