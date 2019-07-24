Half Year 2019 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Nexans Half Year Results 2019 Conference Call, hosted by Christopher Guérin, CEO; and Jean-Christophe Juillard, CFO.



Christopher GuÃ©rin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you to be present over the phone to listen our half year results. Here is Chris GuÃ©rin speaking and I'm here in London together with the group CFO, Jean-Christophe Juillard. On as well, Vijay Mahadevan, who is in charge of South America and Middle East Africa business units.



This morning, we report, as you can see, a solid performance for the first semester of 2019, that keep us on track for our transformation journey. As we committed to you last November with the new Nexans plan on after 6 months of intense activity, the transformation plan is already delivering significant progress in the 3