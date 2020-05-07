May 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Nexans First Quarter 2020 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher GuÃ©rin, Nexans CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Christopher GuÃ©rin - Nexans S.A. - CEO
Thank you. Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating to this Nexans conference call. Hope you and your families are keeping well and keeping safe in these very exceptional times.
I am Christopher GuÃ©rin, CEO of Nexans. With me are J-C Juillard, Group CFO; and AurÃ©lia Baudey-Vignaud, Head of Investor Relations. We are calling you directly from our Paris headquarters.
I will turn over to AurÃ©lia who will go over the conference call rules.
AurÃ©lia Baudey-Vignaud - Nexans S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you, Chris.
I would like to remind participants
Q1 2020 Nexans SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
May 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...