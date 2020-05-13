Nexans SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean Mouton - Nexans S.A. - Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, and dear shareholders, I'm delighted to welcome you here for the first assembly I'm holding as the President of this Board of Nexans, and I thank you very much for following up on this conference on the Internet, in line with the very special conditions of this year in compliance with the emergency measures adopted by the government to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, in particular, the Ordinance 2020-321 dated 25th of March 2020, and bylaw 2020-418 of the 10th of April 2020.



This assembly will take place in camera and without the presence of our shareholders who are normally authorized. To assist with me, we have the General Manager, Christopher GuÃ©rin; the Financial Manager, Jean-Christophe Juillard; and Nino Cusimano, who's our Legal Director and our General Secretary.



I would also like to greet all our Board members who are looking at this through the transmission as well as all the auditors whose speech has been recorded.



The COVID-19 pandemic is having a huge