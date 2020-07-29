Half Year 2020 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Christopher GuÃ©rin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



a position of strength and get prepared to a new chapter that we will introduce to you on financial -- all financial market next November 2020.



If we turn now to Page 6, talking about our financial results. As you can see, we have been able to deliver resilient performance, exceeding free cash flow in this very challenging time. Our EBITDA, excluding estimated COVID-19 impact, lands at EUR 226 million against EUR 195 million in the same period. But of course, after COVID impact, it lands at EUR 162 million of EBITDA.



Return on capital employed remains stable, thanks to fantastic work on working capital reduction, generating as well free cash flow generation for first semester of 2020 of EUR 231 million. As you know, because of seasonal effect, we explained you that before, H1 working capital is always much higher than H2. But as you can see in those results, all H1 free cash flow in the past year were big time negative above EUR 100 million and we did achieve it.



We all reset all the