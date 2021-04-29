Q1 2021 Nexans SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Nexan's First Quarter 2021 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher Guerin, Nexan's CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating to Nexan's conference call. I hope you and your families are well and staying safe. I'm Christopher Guerin, CEO of Nexans. With me here in the Paris headquarters, Jean-Christophe Juillard, Group CFO; and our Investor Relations team.



I will now turn over to Aurelia, who will go over the conference call rules.



Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud - Nexans S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call, which are not historical facts are forward-looking