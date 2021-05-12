Nexans SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean Mouton - Nexans S.A. - Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good afternoon. I'm very pleased to welcome you here to this shareholders' meeting, and I would like to thank you for following this meeting on the Internet under very special conditions again this year.



In accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the government to curve the spread of COVID-19, the meeting is being held today behind closed doors without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons usually authorized to attend.



At my side, Christopher GuÃ©rin, Chief Executive Officer; Jean-Christophe Juillard, Chief Financial Officer; and Nino Cusimano, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Later on, we'll have for presentations, Anne Lebel, Independent Lead Director; Vincent Dessale, Chief Operating Officer; David Dragone, Director of Human Resources, CSR and Communication.



I would like to welcome the members of the Board of Directors attending today's broadcast as well as the statutory auditors whose statements have been -- were recorded