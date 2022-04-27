Apr 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Nexans' First Quarter 2022 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Mr. Christopher Guerin, Nexans' CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO
Thank you, sir. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Nexans' conference call. I'm Chris Guerin, CEO of Nexans. With me Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; and as well Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, Nexans' IR. I will turn you over to Ãlodie for -- that will go through the conference call rules.
Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot -
Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers and listeners are strongly
Q1 2022 Nexans SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...