Nexans SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean Mouton - Nexans S.A. - Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good afternoon to you, all. I'm very pleased, we are very pleased to welcome you, and thank you very much for being here in Paris today for this meeting. It's a great pleasure for us to meet you again here after 2 annual meetings behind closed doors.



In the difficult health environment of past year, our group has focused on protecting the teams and serving its customers. It has demonstrated its ability to build a streamlined organization and exceed its financial targets while intensifying its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.



We will comment on the performance and highlights of the 2021 financial year and how Nexans has been able to deploy the new Nexans operating model that gives it room to maneuver for its ambitious development program. The composition of the Board is also on the agenda with the proposal to renew the term of office of Anne Lebel, Independent Lead Director, whose knowledge of the group and solid experience in management, human resources and the