Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Nexans' Third Quarter 2022 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher GuÃ©rin, Nexans' CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Nexans' conference call. I'm Chris GuÃ©rin, CEO of Nexans. With me are Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; Elyette Roux, Corporate VP, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; and Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, VP, Investor Relations.
I will turn you to Ãlodie for the conference call rules.
Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot -
Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Q3 2022 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...