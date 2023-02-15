Full Year 2022 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Nexans Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher GuÃ©rin, Nexans's CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Nexans Conference Call. Here is Chris GuÃ©rin, CEO of Nexans with Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO. We have as well Vincent Dessale, COO of Nexans and Nino Cusimano, General Counsel; as well as Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, VP, Investor Relations.



I will turn over to Ãlodie that will go over conference call, before we start.



Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot -



Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.