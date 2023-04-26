Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Nexans' First Quarter 2023 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Christopher GuÃ©rin, Nexans' CEO. Please go ahead.
Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Nexans' conference call. I'm Chris GuÃ©rin, CEO of Nexans. With me, Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; Vincent Dessale, COO; Nino Cusimano, General Counsel; and as well Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, VP, Investor Relations.
I'm turning now to Ãlodie that will go over the conference call rules.
Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot -
Thank you, Chris.
I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers and
Q1 2023 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...