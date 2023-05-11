Nexans SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean Mouton - Nexans S.A. - Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors



(foreign language) Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good afternoon to you all. I'm very pleased to welcome you, and thank you very much for being here in Paris today for the shareholders' meeting. In this session, we will comment on the performance and the highlights of the 2022 financial year, a thematic presentation on fire safety, followed by a presentation on E3, the operating model of Nexans, followed by a description of the group's climate strategy also on the agenda.



On the agenda is the composition of the Board of Directors with the proposal to renew the mandate of Bpifrance Participations, the lead shareholder. Karine Lenglart, a Senior Investment Director, will be the permanent representative of Bpifrance Participations, if this resolution is approved, have solid experience in mergers and acquisitions within companies in various sectors and internationally will be of great value to Nexans.



We will also submit your approval the renewal of the mandate of Oscar Hasbun Martinez, Managing Director of