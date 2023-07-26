Half Year 2023 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Nexans' conference call. I'm Chris Guerin, CEO of Nexans. With me Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; and Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud, VP, Investor Relations. Let me turn over to Ãlodie for the conference call rules.



