Q3 2023 Nexans SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Nexans third quarter 2023 financial information. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher Guerin, Nexans' CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Nexans conference call. Here is Chris Guerin, CEO of Nexans. With me Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO; Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, VP Investor Relations.



Let me turn you over to Ãlodie, who will go over the conference call rules.



Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot -



Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers and listeners are strongly encouraged to refer to