Sep 16, 2020 / 08:35PM GMT
Minami Munakata - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining this session. My name is Minami Munakata. I'm games and internet analyst based in Japan. And Michael Ng, video games, theatre, internet and toys analyst based in U.S. is joining as well.
Today, we have Owen Mahoney. Owen is President and CEO of NEXON, one of the world-leading video game publishers and developers. NEXON was founded in Korea 1994 and now headquarter in Tokyo and traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. NEXON pioneers the general of deeply immersive multiplayer online games. And revenue from strong franchise provide NEXON with USD 1 billion in annual operating cash flow and the balance sheet with USD 5 billion in cash. Liquidity will be invested in acquisition, new IT and other growth opportunities.
In 2019, NEXON completed the acquisition of Stockholm-based Embark Studio for -- studio which is developing games primarily for western audience. And earlier this year, Nexon announced USD 1.5 billion initiative for investing in companies with strong
Nexon Co Ltd at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / 08:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...