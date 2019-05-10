Q1 2019 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome. And thank you for joining the Nexi First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning or good afternoon, depending on where you are. This is Paolo Bertoluzzo, starting the call. This is our first results call since our IPO on April 16. I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza that is in charge for Investor Relations. First of all, thank you, again, for your engagement and interest in Nexi, we really appreciate that. And if I may, a special thank you to investors that have decided to invest in Nexi.



Before we jump into the presentation and the results, let me say a few words on how we plan to manage formal results communication beyond the other contacts that we have over time. As you understand from this call, we plan to have quarterly