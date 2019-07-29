Q2 2019 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are connecting from, and welcome to our, very first actually, first half results call. I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, in charge for Investor Relations; and also Roberto Catanzaro, who is in charge for Business Development and that you may have met during our roadshows and other meetings.



Today, we'll be covering the results for the first half of 2019. Obviously, we'll be covering revenues and EBITDAs we've done for Q1, but we will also cover CapEx, net income and cash flow. We will try to give you a bit more color on the business as we promised last time. We'll also try to provide some clarification about our CapEx plan and