Dec 19, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo's merchant acquiring business conference call. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning or good afternoon to everybody. This call is just to introduce -- is dedicated to the partnership agreement and the deal that we have signed this morning with Intesa Sanpaolo concerning their merchant acquiring business. Here with me I have Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, as usual, our Head of Investor Relations; and also Enrico Trovati, who is in charge for our Merchant Services & Solutions business, and has been deeply involved into this transaction.



We will take you through a few pages to describe what has happened, what is happening. And then we will have plenty of time for questions and answers as usual.



So, let me start from page 3 of the