Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi SpA - Group CEO
Good morning. This is Paolo. Welcome to our 2019 premier results call. I am here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO, as usual and Stefania Mantegazza that I'm sure most of you know in charge of Investor Relations, and a few more members of our team.
Today, we will focus on our results for 2019. We will also give you adjusted numbers but a little bit more in terms of business updates, similarly to what we have done at first half-year results. We'll give an update on a couple of topics, we'll comment guidance and we will obviously have time, as usual, for Q&A.
By the way, we are going to be in London for the next couple days. We are going to be running out of Milan to London tonight, and therefore this will give us plenty of
Q4 2019 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript
