Q1 2020 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good afternoon or good morning, if you are back in the U.S., and welcome to our first quarter results for 2020. I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, in charge for Investor Relations as usual. And we have a few other colleagues on the call in case you need support for any more detailed questions.



Today, we will basically cover 3 topics. I will start by giving you an update on the COVID-19 situation here in Italy and most importantly, what we see in terms of volume evolution with some sector-by-sector evidence as well. Then I will lend the floor to Bernardo who will cover the results for the first quarter that we have somehow anticipated a couple of weeks back. And finally, I'll