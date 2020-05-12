May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.
Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director
Good afternoon or good morning, if you are back in the U.S., and welcome to our first quarter results for 2020. I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, in charge for Investor Relations as usual. And we have a few other colleagues on the call in case you need support for any more detailed questions.
Today, we will basically cover 3 topics. I will start by giving you an update on the COVID-19 situation here in Italy and most importantly, what we see in terms of volume evolution with some sector-by-sector evidence as well. Then I will lend the floor to Bernardo who will cover the results for the first quarter that we have somehow anticipated a couple of weeks back. And finally, I'll
Q1 2020 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...