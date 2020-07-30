Q2 2020 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.
Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director
Thank you very much. This is Paolo. Good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to our first half 2020 results presentation and call. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, who is leading our Investor Relations. We have a few other colleagues that may help us in case it's needed in the Q&A session.
I anticipate that we'll have, probably, a slightly longer than usual presentation this afternoon. And the reason is that we try to give you as much as possible clarity on what is happening around the COVID situation, most importantly the recovery after the lockdown period. And the presentation will be basically split in 2 parts: this COVID update that I will be leading;
