Q3 2020 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good evening, and welcome to our results communication for the 9 months -- the first 9 months of 2020. I'm here, as usual, with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, in charge for Investor Relations; and the other members of our team.



Tonight, we will comment the results for the 9 months that we have anticipated earlier in the day. Obviously, we'll be covering the volume dynamics that we are seeing over the last few months on the back of the COVID emergency. Obviously, we'll talk about the financials for the quarter and the 9 months. And obviously, we'll also take Q&A -- we'll have a Q&A session, we'll answer your questions as usual.



In our communication earlier today, we have