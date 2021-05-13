Q1 2021 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you, and good morning to everyone -- or actually, good afternoon to everyone, and good morning, if you're connected from the U.S. Welcome to our first quarter results call. As usual, I'm here together with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, our Head of Investor Relations and a few other members of our team.



As we've done last time, we will give you today an update on how we see the market evolving in the COVID context and particularly with focus on volume dynamics and volume evolution. Then we'll move on our results for the quarter. And last, but not least, we'll give you a quick brief update on our M&A progress as well. And as usual, we will have plenty of time for Q&A.



