Half Year 2021 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, morning to all of you. This is Paolo and welcome us to our first half 2021 results call. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, who is leading our Investor Relations activities.



In this session today in our presentation, most importantly, we will be covering, as usual, the first half volume dynamics and Nexi Italy results, if I may say that. So the first session is going to be focused on the Nexi of yesterday, but this is still the Nexi that is relevant for the first half results for 2021. And then actually, we give you a short update on where we are on progress on the integration of Nets and SIA and then we will a little bit switch gears, but now that we cover a