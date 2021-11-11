Q3 2021 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning. Good morning to everybody on this call, and thank you for joining us in our third quarter results session.



As usual, I am here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, who's leading investor relations, but we have also a few other colleagues connected and here with us in case it's needed.



As usual, I will start giving you a little bit of an update on where we see the volumes going and evolving on the back of the evolution of COVID. And I will also give you a short business update, with focus on merchant services. Then I will hand over to Bernardo, who will cover financial results. I will come back to give you a quick update on where we are in