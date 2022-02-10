Q4 2021 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi Full Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining this call. Welcome to our results call for fourth quarter 2021 and most importantly, for full year results for last year. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, leading our Investor Relations team and a few other colleagues that may help us to address any specific issues and questions that you may have.



The structure of the presentation today is very much in line with the past. We will give you a quick update on what we see in terms of volume dynamics as we basically follow the evolution of the various COVID waves. Then we'll move into results. We will give you an update on our integration and transformation