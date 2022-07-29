Q2 2022 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our call for the first half '22 results. As always, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Stefania Mantegazza, who is leading Investor Relations at Nexi plus a few colleagues that may help us in case of need on specific questions.



As usual, I will start with the key messages for today. I will give you a quick update on volume dynamics and a few business updates on what we see happening in our progress in Merchant Services in particular. I will then hand over to Bernardo, who will cover more in detail the financial results. And obviously, as usual, we will have then time for your questions.



Let me start on Page 3, summarizing the key