Q4 2022 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode.



(Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you. Good morning to all of you, and welcome to Nexi call on results for full year 2022. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, who leads Investor Relations and a few other members of our team who may help in case of need on your questions.



As usual, we'll summarize the key messages and give you a short business update, and I will then hand over to Bernardo that will cover results more in detail and then we will have time, as usual, for your questions.



Let me jump on Page 3 with the key messages. Overall, we consider 2022 an year of strong progress for our company despite a macro