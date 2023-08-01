Half Year 2023 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Nexi call for our results for the First Half of 2023. I'm here, as usual, with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Deputy General Manager; Stefania Mantegazza, who is leading our Investor Relations team, and a few other colleagues that are here to help us, in case of need.



As usual, I will start sharing with you the key messages for the first half of the year. I will briefly comment on volumes and key updates for the Merchant Services business. I will then hand over to Bernardo that will cover financial results. I will come back for final comments. And then, as usual, we will open to your questions.



Let me jump to page 3,