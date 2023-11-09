Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bernardo Mingrone
Nexi S.p.A. - CFO
* Paolo Bertoluzzo
Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Aditya Buddhavarapu
BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Alastair P. Nolan
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Alberto Villa
Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Head of Analysts Team
* Alexandre Faure
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Analyst of IT Hardware
* Antonin Baudry
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
* James Arthur Goodman
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* SÃ©bastien Sztabowicz
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Tech - Equipment Research
* Simonetta Chiriotti
Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Q3 2023 Nexi SpA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...