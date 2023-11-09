Q3 2023 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining that Nexi 9 Months 2023 Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bartolozzi, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning to everyone and welcome to our call for results for the first 9 months of 2023. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO and Deputy GM with Stefania Mantegazza who leads our Investor Relations activities and team, and a few other members of our team in case we need their help to answer to your questions.



As usually for our quarterly results, I will be covering the key messages, the volume dynamics that we are observing, and the key updates on merchant services. I will hand over then to Bernardo who cover results for the 9 months and for the quarter. And then we'll come back for my closing remarks and most importantly, for your questions.



Let me start at Page 3 of the