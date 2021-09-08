Sep 08, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Kevin Smith - Crescat Capital - Analyst



Hi. So this is Kevin Smith with Crescat Capital. We're here at that at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit. And I'm here with Craig Roberts, the CEO; and Denis Laviolette, the President of New Found Gold.



New Found is one of Crescat's most exciting investments that we've participated in in the last couple of years. We got in pre-IPO, and they are onto one of the biggest, highest-grade discoveries of gold in the world today in Newfoundland. And it's a near-surface orogenic deposit that is -- it just keeps going and giving and giving.



So Craig, can you start by telling us just a little bit about the story?



Craig Roberts - New Found Gold Corp. - CEO & Director



Sure. Obviously, the geological story is the key to New Found Gold. I'll start just with a little bit of background in terms of capital structure, people, and maybe introduce Denis.



So we have $157 million shares issued, about $115 million in working capital. We just recently closed to $57 million of flow-through financing at $11.39