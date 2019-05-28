Alexander Dennis Limited, NFI Group Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

May 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

NFI Group Announces Acquisition of Alexander Dennis Limited Investor and Analyst Call.



Stephen King, you may begin your conference.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Matthew. This is a Stephen King, NFI's Group Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations speaking. Joining me on this call today are Paul Soubry, NFI's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Asham, NFI's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Good morning from Larbert, Scotland, located almost equidistant between Edinburgh and Glasgow in Central Scotland. We're very excited today to discuss our press release that crossed the wire a few hours ago announcing NFI Group's acquisition of Alexander Dennis Limited, one of the world's leading independent bus and coach manufacturers and the world leader in double deck buses. Today, Paul will