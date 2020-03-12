Q4 2019 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NFI Group Inc. Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Stephen King. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Carina. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. This is Stephen King, NFI's Group Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, speaking.



Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Asham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who, after 28 years, retires this month; and his successor, Pipasu Soni. For your information, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available shortly.



On this morning's call, we'll be walking through a new financial results