NFI Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Stephen King speaking, NFI Group's Group Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today at our 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.



I'm now going to pass it over to our Chairman, the Honorable Brian Tobin, for opening remarks.



Brian Vincent Tobin - NFI Group Inc. - Independent Chairperson of the Board



Thank you very much, Steve. Good afternoon, and welcome to shareholders, to guests, to employees and stakeholders to our NFI's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our first-ever virtual AGM. We've chosen to utilize this platform, of course, in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you and your families are keeping safe and well during these challenging times.



Joining me today are members of NFI's management team as well as the members of the Board of Directors. We'll